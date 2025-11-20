Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Named to NWSL Best XI First Team
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League announced earlier today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson was named to the 2025 Best XI First Team, presented by Prime Video.
Patterson is the third Dash player to receive the honor and the first since goalkeeper Jane Campbell was named to the Best XI in 2023. Patterson was also named the team MVP earlier this month, and the 23-year-old was nominated for the NWSL Defender of the Year award. The University of North Carolina product helped Houston earn 19 points in the second half of the season and post a 5-4-4 (WLD) record in that stretch, which included victories over NJ/NY Gotham FC (NWSL finalist), San Diego Wave FC and the Kansas City Current (NWSL Shield winner).
The Jacksonville, Florida native contributed to five goals last season (three goals and two assists) and made an impact on both sides of the field. She led the team in interceptions with 40 and tackles won with 32.
The Dash defender will join the U.S. Women's National Team later this month for two friendlies against Italy in Florida. Patterson will face her teammate Lisa Boattin at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 28 in Orlando and again on Monday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. CT in Ft. Lauderdale. Both matches will air live on TNT and HBO Max in English and stream on Peacock in Spanish. Full broadcast details for each match are available HERE.
Patterson has earned eight appearances with the senior national team since making her debut against Brazil in April. She scored her first goal for the USWNT on June 26 in a friendly against Ireland.
The Dash will return to Houston Sports Park in January to begin preparation for the 2026 season. The team will host its first training session the week of January 19, and a full schedule will be announced in the near future. Season tickets for the 2026 campaign are now available. For more information, visit HoustonDash.com.
