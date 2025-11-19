Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC today announced that Sean Coury has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing all financial operations, planning and enterprise-wide fiscal strategy across both clubs.

A seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of experience across the nonprofit, education and technology sectors, Coury brings a proven track record of building scalable financial frameworks for organizations experiencing rapid growth and transformation.

Coury most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Bezos Academy, where he led the financial strategy supporting the academy's nationwide expansion. Prior to that, he was Deputy Director of Financial Operations at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, guiding global financial teams during a period of significant philanthropic and operational evolution. He previously served as Director of Accounting at Apptio, helping the company through its Initial Public Offering and growth. Coury began his career with Moss Adams (now Baker Tilly) and EY, focusing on corporate audit and governance.

"Sean is a disciplined and forward-thinking leader who understands how to build durable systems that enable smart, sustainable growth," said Hugh Weber, President of Business Operations. "His experience at the intersection of mission-driven organizations and enterprise-level finance makes him the perfect fit as we prepare for the most significant era of growth in Seattle soccer history."

Coury's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the enterprise, as Sounders FC recently announced the launch of a strategic capital raise to support the next phase of organizational growth. With the club engaging Moelis & Company as part of this process, Coury will play an integral leadership role in guiding the effort - overseeing financial modeling, investor due diligence, long-term forecasting and the alignment of new capital with the organization's strategic priorities. As the first open-market investment initiative since Sounders FC entered Major League Soccer in 2009, the capital raise represents a landmark opportunity to strengthen the enterprise's foundation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coury's stewardship as CFO ensures that this process is approached with discipline, clarity and ambition, positioning both clubs to capitalize on this generational moment for soccer in the Pacific Northwest.

In his new role, Coury is responsible for overseeing finance, accounting, information technology and enterprise operations supporting both clubs, ensuring synergy between business health, strategic investment and long-term sustainability. His appointment comes as Seattle's soccer enterprise enters a defining period of opportunity following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, leading into the FIFA Men's World Cup 2026, and with the U.S. recently named a joint-bidder for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031.

"I'm honored to join an organization that matches ambition with purpose," said Coury. "Seattle's soccer community stands at a truly special moment on the world stage and at home. I look forward to helping build the financial foundation that supports our growth for years to come."

Coury's hire reinforces the enterprise's ongoing commitment to elite leadership, operational excellence and sustained growth. Alongside recently-appointed Chief Marketing Officer Ro Vega, he completes a re-envisioned executive team tasked with guiding Reign FC and Sounders FC through a historic chapter for soccer in the region. Together, their expertise embodies the organization's focus on performance, talent development and growth - core pillars in advance of Seattle hosting FIFA's showcase event.

Coury is a Certified Public Accountant and currently serves on the board of Seattle Arts & Lectures. He earned his degrees in Accounting and Business Administration, Finance from Western Washington University. A Tacoma native, Coury and his family - including his two children - are proud supporters of Seattle's professional soccer clubs.

Reign FC and Sounders FC are two proud clubs that have independently forged rich histories of performance, while connecting deeply within the Puget Sound community. Since joining together under a shared operating umbrella in mid-2024, the clubs' business operations have moved forward into an exciting new era as one soccer family with a shared commitment of excellence and growth, pushing boundaries while fostering an inclusive culture. United in professional dedication, Reign FC and Sounders FC are two clubs with one shared vision of progress and greatness.







