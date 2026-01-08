Seattle Reign FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp for January Matches

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Five Seattle Reign FC players have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster, leading all clubs to open the 2026 international calendar. Defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien, goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and midfielders Sally Menti and Sam Meza were selected to the 26-player squad that will train in Southern California and compete in international friendlies against Paraguay on January 24 and Chile on January 27.

Dickey enters camp with six caps after earning her first call-up in January 2025. Dickey started the final four USWNT matches of 2025 and was one of the most consistent players at her position in the NWSL, appearing in every regular-season match for the Reign and finishing the year with a league-leading 88 saves.

Bugg, who will be the only teenager in training camp, has earned five senior caps since making her USWNT debut in 2025. A mainstay in Seattle's back line, Bugg appeared in all but one regular-season match in 2025 and was named a finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year. She was also nominated for U.S. Soccer's Young Female Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Meza also earned her first senior national team cap in 2025 and returns to camp after establishing herself as a key defensive presence in the Reign midfield. Meza appeared in all 26 regular-season matches and finished the year with a league-leading 106 tackles.

Dahlien earns her first senior national team call-up after featuring extensively with the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team in 2025. Dahlien enjoyed a breakout rookie season with Seattle, appearing in all 26 regular-season matches and earning finalist honors for NWSL Rookie of the Year after scoring four goals with four assists.

Menti also receives her first senior call-up after previous U.S. U-23 selections. Menti joined the Reign on a short-term contract to begin the 2025 season and quickly made an impact, earning a multi-year deal midway through the year following consistent performances in midfield.

All four field players are under 25 years old and combined for eight goals and seven assists during the 2025 NWSL season, highlighting the emergence of Reign FC's next generation. Dickey, who turned 26 earlier this week, anchored the group with elite consistency, becoming the league's only goalkeeper to appear in every match and finishing the year with a league-leading 88 saves.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026

