Orlando Pride and Grace Chanda Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and midfielder Grace Chanda have mutually agreed to part ways, the Club announced today. Chanda joined the Pride midway through the 2024 season and made seven appearances for Orlando across all competitions.
"Grace is an exceptional athlete and person, and we are grateful for the contributions she made during her time with the Pride," said Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines. "After discussions with Grace, we mutually agreed that this is the best step for her career and personal goals. We wish her nothing but success in her next chapter and look forward to seeing her continue to grow both on and off the field."
Chanda signed with the Orlando Pride in May 2024 ahead of her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Zambia, but her NWSL debut was delayed due to an injury suffered during the tournament. Chanda would go on and make her Pride debut as a second-half substitute on March 19 against the Washington Spirit during the 2025 NWSL season.
TRANSACTION: The Orlando Pride and midfielder Grace Chanda Mutually Agree to Part Ways.
