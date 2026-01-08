Racing's Sears to Join USWNT for January Camp

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC forward Emma Sears will join the United States Women's National Team for its upcoming camp, which will include a pair of international friendlies.

The camp will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and will include matches against Paraguay on Jan. 24 and Jan. 27 against Chile.

For Sears, this represents her eighth call-up to the USWNT. In all, she has earned 12 caps with the National Team, scoring five goals.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in the 2025 NWSL season - fourth-most in the league. That total set the Racing Louisville single-season record and made her the highest-scoring American in the league. She helped lead Racing to the club's first-ever appearance in the NWSL Playoffs.

This USWNT camp does not take place during a FIFA international window. As a result, the USWNT roster is made up exclusively of players who compete in the NWSL. It comes ahead of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, which will take place in March.

"Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven't seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond," USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said. "We're looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster."

The USWNT will face Paraguay at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, on Westwood One radio in English and on Futbol de Primera radio in Spanish.

The Americans will then travel to Santa Barbara, Calif., to face Chile on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Harder Stadium at 10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish, and on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

