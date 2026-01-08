Houston Native and Notre Dame Defender Leah Klenke Joins Houston Dash

HOUSTON - Houston native and Notre Dame standout Leah Klenke signed with her hometown team, the Houston Dash. The defender signed with her hometown team through the 2028 season. The Houston native is a decorated collegiate and youth national team player that brings versatility and leadership to the roster. Klenke graduated from St. Agnes Academy and played club soccer for Albion Hurricanes FC (AHFC).

"Leah is a talented and versatile player that brings a winning mindset and strong leadership following a decorated career at Notre Dame," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano, said. "Beyond her on-field talent and leadership, she's a Houston native who embodies the culture and work ethic we value in our club. We're excited to see her bring that talent and drive to our roster as we look towards the 2026 season and beyond."

The 21-year-old helped Notre Dame reach the final of the 2025 ACC Women's Soccer Championship, the first conference title game appearance for the Fighting Irish. Klenke reached the semifinals of the ACC tournament three times (2022, 2023 and 2025) during her collegiate career and led the program to a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She finished with 78 appearances for Notre Dame and contributed to 22 goals (five goals and 17 assists) as a defender and midfielder.

"I am super excited to begin my professional career in the NWSL with my hometown team at Shell Energy Stadium," Klenke said. "The Houston Dash has evolved under new leadership, and I am excited to work with and develop under coach Fabrice's guidance. I can't wait to contribute and help the team build on their strong finish last season. From my first conversations with the club, it was clear there's a vision for success, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Klenke was named to the 2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division 1 Women's All-American First team and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in her senior year. The defender was also named to the First Team All-ACC for the second consecutive season (2024 and 2025). Her accolades include ACC All-Freshman Team honors and Second Team All-ACC honors as a sophomore.

The Houston native has represented the United States at multiple youth levels (U-14 through U-20) and won the bronze medal with the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team at the 2024 U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup in Colombia. She helped the U-20 squad reach the final of the U-20 Concacaf Women's Championship in 2023.

In addition to her collegiate success, Klenke was a multi-sport athlete in high school and won two state championships in soccer and two state championships in track for St. Agnes Academy. She was named the Houston Chronicle Private School Runner of the Year in 2021, and she was also named the Private School Soccer Player of the Year following her junior season.

The defender played club soccer for Albion Hurricanes FC, where she served as a team captain and was named to the ECNL First Team All-Conference two times. She also played in the Women's Premier Soccer League for AHFC, where she was named to the WPSL All-Conference Team and won a WPSL conference championship.

Klenke will report to Houston Sports Park later this month to begin the preseason with the Houston Dash. The team will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational next month and face Dallas Trinity FC as part of its preseason slate. The Dash will open the regular season in March and season tickets for the upcoming campaign are available.







