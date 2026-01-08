Houston Dash Duo Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson and forward Yazmeen Ryan will join the U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of international friendlies later this month.

The four-time FIFA World Cup champions will face Chile at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan 21 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif., followed by a match against Paraguay at 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Both matches will stream live on HBO Max and Peacock. Full broadcast details for each match are available HERE.

Patterson was named the Dash's Most Valuable Player and she was selected to the 2025 NWSL Best XI First Team presented by Prime Video. The outside back was also named a finalist for the 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year award. The 23-year-old contributed to five goals last season (three goals, two assists) while making a significant impact defensively, leading the team with 40 interceptions and 32 tackles won. Patterson has made nine appearances for the U.S. Women's National Team, scoring her first international goal on June 26 in a friendly against Ireland and adding two assists later in the year.

Ryan, a key addition for the 2025 season, led Houston in scoring with four goals while adding three assists, earning both the Golden Boot and Newcomer of the Year honors. The TCU alum also led the Dash in shots on goal (17) and ranked second in key passes. On the international stage, she joined the USWNT for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, recording an assist in a 2-0 victory over Colombia at Shell Energy Stadium. Ryan scored her first international goal against the Republic of Ireland on June 29 and followed with another goal three days later against Canada on July 2.

The duo will return to Houston following international duty to begin preparations for the 2026 NWSL regular season. The Dash will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational next month and face Dallas Trinity FC as part of the club's preseason schedule. Houston will open the regular season in March, and season tickets for the upcoming campaign are available.







