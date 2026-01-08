URFC Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn Called up to USWNT for January Friendly Matches

HERRIMAN, Utah - U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes has named a 26-player January training camp to be held at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif that includes Utah Royals starting goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. As the January training camp falls outside a FIFA competition window, Hayes named a roster made up entirely of players from the National Women's Soccer League

McGlynn was selected for multiple rosters with the U.S. Women's National Team throughout the 2025 season and continues that streak, selected for the 26-player roster by Head Coach Emma Hayes. Through consistent excellence at the club and international levels, McGlynn has secured regular selection to the U.S. Women's National Team, continuing to influence the program both on and off the pitch as the 2027 FIFA World Cup approaches.

The USWNT squad is set to play two matches in California against Paraguay on Saturday January 24th at 3:30 pm MT on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish before taking on Chile Tuesday January 27th at 8 pm MT on TBS and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

2026 January Training Camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 6) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 9/1), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 9/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 7/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 4/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 2/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 11/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 0/0), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 4/0), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 11/5)

FORWARDS (7): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 0/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 1/0), Trinity Rodman (Unattached; 47/11), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash; 15/2), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 12/4), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 13/4), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0)







