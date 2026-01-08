Portland Thorns Sign University of Alabama Forward Maddie Padelski

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today the signing of University of Alabama forward Maddie Padelski through the 2027 season.

The 18-year-old Tennessee native joins the Thorns after helping the Crimson Tide advance to the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament for the first time since 2023 and helped post a winning 21-15-7 record in her two seasons with Alabama.

"Maddie is an extremely driven player hungry for challenge and growth," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "As a forward, she is aggressive in and out of possession with an ability to beat defenders head-on. She also has a pressing mindset that fits our intention to command the field and physical speed to play our fast-tempo game."

Padelski registered 27 starts in 36 matches for Alabama between 2024-25, scoring eight goals and assisting three in 2,029 minutes of action, netting in both 2025 NCAA Tournament games which includes the game-tying goal against Northwestern University in the First Round that resulted in a penalty-shootout win for the Crimson Tide.

Internationally, Padelski helped the United States to a bronze finish at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic - the team's best finish since 2008 - and scored a goal against Korea Republic (group stage) and England (third-place match). She appeared in all six matches for the U.S., including a start in the 2-0 quarterfinal win vs Nigeria.

For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (8): Daiane (INTL), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (5): Deyna Castellanos, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave







