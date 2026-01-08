Four Kansas City Current Players Called up by U.S. Women's National Team

KANSAS CITY - Four Kansas City Current players have been called up to the first United States Women's National Team (USWNT) training camp of 2026, as announced by U.S. Soccer on Thursday. Midfielders Claire Hutton and Lo'eau LaBonta, defender Izzy Rodriguez and forward/midfielder Ally Sentnor are on the 26-person roster.

The camp will run Jan. 17-27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) in Carson, Calif., and two international friendlies will be played. The first will be at DHSP against Paraguay on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m. CT while the second will take place at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 27. The Paraguay contest will air on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English while the match vs. Chile will broadcast on TBS and HBO Max. Both games will be on Universo, Peacock and Futbol de Primera radio in Spanish as well as Westwood One radio in English.

After featuring in the Futures Camp a year ago, Hutton received her first senior national team call-up for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup and has since appeared in all five subsequent camps. This marks the third senior team invitation for both LaBonta and Rodriguez. Sentnor's initial USWNT call-up was in November 2024 and she has been called into all but one senior camp since.

Hutton's first USWNT appearance was in the SheBelieves Cup last year when she started against Australia and played 70 minutes, and she has seen significant minutes in each call-up since. She logged a full match against Ireland on June 26 before she registered her first career assist in another friendly with the Irish on June 29. Three days later, the 19-year-old notched her first international goal in the 36th minute in a 3-0 rout of Canada. She most recently played every minute in both friendlies with Italy during the final camp of 2025.

LaBonta's first appearance for the Stars and Stripes was on May 31, 2025, when she came on as a substitute in the 70th minute to help the team to a 3-0 win against China PR. She became the oldest player to debut for the USWNT in the program's 40-year history at 32 years old. She then subbed in during the 58th minute in a 4-0 shutout over Jamaica on June 3. During her second camp, she entered the match vs. Portugal on Oct. 26 in the 86th minute before playing 23 minutes against New Zealand at CPKC Stadium a few days later.

Rodriguez's consistent performances during the 2025 NWSL season prompted her to receive her first senior team call-up during the summer FIFA window. She made her debut on June 29 in a 4-0 shutout over Ireland, finding the back of the net in the 42nd minute to become the 23rd player in the USWNT's 40-year history to score in their first cap. She was part of the starting lineup in that match and logged a full 90 minutes. The defender was also called into the final camp of 2025 but did not see action in either friendly.

Sentnor earned her first senior team cap in November 2024 vs. England at Wembley Stadium. Her breakthrough came at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup where she finished the tournament with two goals and an assist, including a goal in her first start on Feb. 20 against Colombia to become the first U.S. player to score her first USWNT goal in the SheBelieves Cup Tournament. Her first brace in a U.S. uniform was in a friendly with Jamaica on June 3. Sentnor was named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.







