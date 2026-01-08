Orlando Pride Acquires Defender Hannah Anderson in Trade with Chicago Stars FC
Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has acquired defender Hannah Anderson from Chicago Stars FC in exchange for $70,000 in intraleague transfer funds, the Club announced today. Additionally, the Pride has signed Anderson to a new contract through the 2027 season.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to Orlando," said head coach Seb Hines. "She is a young defender with tremendous upside, proven leadership qualities and a strong track record at both the collegiate and professional levels. Her physicality, intelligence and consistency make her a perfect fit for the identity we are building."
Anderson, 24, was originally drafted by the Stars in the third round of the 2024 NWSL Draft and arrives in Orlando after making 28 appearances and recording one assist across her two seasons in Chicago.
Before being drafted by Chicago, Anderson solidified her status as one of the nation's top defensive players at Texas Tech University. The Plano, Texas, native received multiple honors in her five years as a Red Raider, including being named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a semifinalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Award. Anderson set a program record by starting and playing in all 96 career matches during her time at Texas Tech, scoring 15 goals and adding four assists during her collegiate career.
Hannah Anderson
Number: 41
Position: Defender
Height: 5-10
Born: April 3, 2001
Hometown: Plano, Texas
College: Texas Tech University
Citizenship: USA
