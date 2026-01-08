Riley Jackson Called up by USWNT for January Friendlies
Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the team's January friendlies against Paraguay and Chile. The call-up marks Jackson's first with the senior national team following consistent call-ups to the U-23 team during 2025.
The United States will face Paraguay at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and Chile at 10 p.m. ET on January 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California. The match against Paraguay will be broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, while the match against Chile will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max. Both matches will also be available in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.
Jackson is one of two players on the January roster who were called up for all five U-23 camps in 2025, while the Courage midfielder also featured on the January 2025 Futures Camp roster. The Roswell, Georgia, native also played a key role in the USA's third-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
"Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven't seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond," USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes said in the roster announcement. "We're looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster."
Jackson logged 1,970 minutes for the Courage during the 2025 NWSL regular season, the fourth most on the team and a sharp increase from the 306 minutes she played in her first full season as a professional. The midfielder scored two goals and added one assist, while completing 83.82% of her passes, winning 41 tackles and 111 duels, creating 27 chances, and making 14 interceptions.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Four Washington Spirit Players Called up to U.S. Women's National Team for January Friendlies - Washington Spirit
- URFC Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn Called up to USWNT for January Friendly Matches - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp for January Matches - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing's Sears to Join USWNT for January Camp - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team January Camp Roster - Bay FC
- Four Kansas City Current Players Called up by U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Duo Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Riley Jackson Called up by USWNT for January Friendlies - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Signs U.S. Youth International Andrea Kitahata - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Signs Ugandan Striker Fauzia Najjemba - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Riley Jackson Called up by USWNT for January Friendlies
- NC Courage Receive $100,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Bay FC for Defender Brooklyn Courtnall
- NC Courage Acquire 2026 International Spot from Kansas City Current in Exchnage for Goalkeeper Marisa Jordan
- North Carolina Courage by the Numbers
- NC Courage Sign Nigerian National Team Forward Chioma Okafor