Chicago Stars FC Acquires $70,000 in Trade with the Orlando Pride for Defender, Hannah Anderson

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC acquired $70,000 in allocation money from the Orlando Pride in exchange for defender, Hannah Anderson, both teams announced today.

"Thank you to the Chicago Stars for giving me my first professional contract and giving me a chance two years ago," said Anderson. "It's been such a great experience living in such a great city with wonderful fans. To my teammates, coaches, and staff, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself daily. I will forever be thankful for the relationships I've formed and the memories I've made during my time with the Stars."

Anderson was selected by the Stars in the third round of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft from Texas Tech University. The defender signed a one-year contract, but received an extension halfway through her rookie season that ran through the 2027 NWSL season. In her rookie year, Anderson played in 20 matches for the Chicago Stars across all competitions. Anderson made her professional debut May 25 against Racing Louisville FC. The Texas native earned her first professional start with the Stars in the club's historic match at Wrigley Field June 9 against Bay FC. To cap a season of firsts, Anderson also earned her first assist in September 2024 against San Diego Wave FC and started in the club's postseason match against the Orlando Pride to earn her first playoff experience. Over her two seasons with the Stars, Anderson played 33 matches, making 24 starts and recording one assist across all competitions.

"I appreciate Hannah for her contributions to the Chicago Stars the last two years and wish her the best with Orlando," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz.

Anderson was one of the nation's top defenders while playing at Texas Tech and received multiple recognitions, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2023) and named as a semifinalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy. The defender set a program record by starting and playing in all 96 career matches.

The Chicago Stars thank Hannah for her commitment and contributions to the club, and wish her the best in this next chapter of her career and in all her future endeavors.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.