Chicago Stars FC Acquires $70,000 in Trade with the Orlando Pride for Defender, Hannah Anderson
Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC acquired $70,000 in allocation money from the Orlando Pride in exchange for defender, Hannah Anderson, both teams announced today.
"Thank you to the Chicago Stars for giving me my first professional contract and giving me a chance two years ago," said Anderson. "It's been such a great experience living in such a great city with wonderful fans. To my teammates, coaches, and staff, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself daily. I will forever be thankful for the relationships I've formed and the memories I've made during my time with the Stars."
Anderson was selected by the Stars in the third round of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft from Texas Tech University. The defender signed a one-year contract, but received an extension halfway through her rookie season that ran through the 2027 NWSL season. In her rookie year, Anderson played in 20 matches for the Chicago Stars across all competitions. Anderson made her professional debut May 25 against Racing Louisville FC. The Texas native earned her first professional start with the Stars in the club's historic match at Wrigley Field June 9 against Bay FC. To cap a season of firsts, Anderson also earned her first assist in September 2024 against San Diego Wave FC and started in the club's postseason match against the Orlando Pride to earn her first playoff experience. Over her two seasons with the Stars, Anderson played 33 matches, making 24 starts and recording one assist across all competitions.
"I appreciate Hannah for her contributions to the Chicago Stars the last two years and wish her the best with Orlando," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz.
Anderson was one of the nation's top defenders while playing at Texas Tech and received multiple recognitions, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2023) and named as a semifinalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy. The defender set a program record by starting and playing in all 96 career matches.
The Chicago Stars thank Hannah for her commitment and contributions to the club, and wish her the best in this next chapter of her career and in all her future endeavors.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 8, 2026
- NC Courage Sign Canadian Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan Through 2027 - North Carolina Courage
- Orlando Pride Acquires Defender Hannah Anderson in Trade with Chicago Stars FC - Orlando Pride
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires $70,000 in Trade with the Orlando Pride for Defender, Hannah Anderson - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Native and Notre Dame Defender Leah Klenke Joins Houston Dash - Houston Dash
- Portland Thorns Sign University of Alabama Forward Maddie Padelski - Portland Thorns FC
- Orlando Pride and Grace Chanda Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Orlando Pride
- Four Washington Spirit Players Called up to U.S. Women's National Team for January Friendlies - Washington Spirit
- URFC Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn Called up to USWNT for January Friendly Matches - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp for January Matches - Seattle Reign FC
- Racing's Sears to Join USWNT for January Camp - Racing Louisville FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team January Camp Roster - Bay FC
- Four Kansas City Current Players Called up by U.S. Women's National Team - Kansas City Current
- Houston Dash Duo Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Riley Jackson Called up by USWNT for January Friendlies - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Signs U.S. Youth International Andrea Kitahata - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Signs Ugandan Striker Fauzia Najjemba - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires $70,000 in Trade with the Orlando Pride for Defender, Hannah Anderson
- Chicago Stars FC Takes Historic Step, Unveils Plans for First Club-Owned Performance Center
- Chicago Stars FC Acquires Michelle Alozie in Trade with Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Forward, Nádia Gomes
- Chicago Stars FC, Wintrust Extend Partnership Through 2027