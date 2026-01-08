Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team January Camp Roster

SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has been selected to participate in the upcoming U.S. Women's National Team January training camp from Jan. 17-28. Silkowitz will join the USWNT for training and friendlies in Carson and Santa Barbara, Calif. as the U.S. hosts Paraguay Jan. 24 and Chile Jan. 27.

Silkowitz's invitation is the second of her career at the senior international level, coming on the heels of her first senior call-up in November 2025. Her selection followed a standout NWSL campaign for Bay FC that saw her rank fifth among all goalkeepers in saves, record four shutouts and win e.l.f. Cosmetics Save of the Week four times on a league-best 12 nominations. She earned her first selection to a national team program at any level in May, representing the U-23 Women's National Team as an overage player for training and matches in Germany.

The USWNT will close this month's camp with two friendly matches, hosting Paraguay Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park (2:30 p.m. PT on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, on Westwood One radio in English and on Futbol de Primera radio in Spanish) before traveling north to face Chile Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. (7 p.m. PT on TBS and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish, and on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera).

The full USWNT roster named by Head Coach Emma Hayes features 26 players, all of which represent NWSL Clubs. Silkowitz is one of three goalkeepers selected to the roster and one of five players on the squad yet to make their senior national team debut.

