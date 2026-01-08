Boston Legacy FC Signs Ugandan Striker Fauzia Najjemba

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Ugandan international Fauzia Najjemba to a two-year contract with mutual option to renew. She will join the team as a free agent in January when the players report for preseason training.

22-year-old Najjemba joins Legacy FC from prominent Russian top flight club Dynamo Moscow, where she played for three seasons. Dynamo Moscow obtained Najjemba's rights after paying a transfer fee to Shymkent in the Kazakhstan first division, where she had been recruited to help fill the void left by previous Shymkent striker Racheal Kundananji. Najjemba went on to win the league with Shymkent in 2022 and represented them during UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying that year.

The 22-year-old has also represented Uganda at the youth and senior level, including scoring two goals for the Uganda U-20 team during the 2022 African U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers and a goal during 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

"I'm really excited to join Boston Legacy," said Najjemba. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to give my all for the team. I'm so proud to represent Boston and eager to get to work."

"We're excited to welcome Fauzia to Boston. She's a young player with a lot of potential who has already gained valuable experience across two European leagues, and she's an important part of her national team," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "We believe her qualities will translate well to the NWSL, and she has the right mindset to learn, improve, and keep pushing. We're confident we can provide the environment to help her take the next step."







