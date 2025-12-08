Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sofia Cedeno

Published on December 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that midfielder Sofia Cedeno has signed a multi-year contract through the 2028 NWSL season after initially joining the club ahead of the 2025 campaign as a preseason trialist. The midfielder will occupy an international roster spot and is set to join the team for preseason in 2026.

After a strong showing this past preseason, including an appearance at the Coachella Valley Invitational, Cedeno signed a one-year deal at the start of the 2025 season with plans to go on loan to Brooklyn FC of the Gainbridge Super League. The contract was mutually terminated shortly thereafter, allowing her to explore other opportunities.

In August, the 19-year-old signed with Halifax Tides FC of the Northern Super League in Canada, where she made six starts across 11 appearances to close out the league's inaugural season.

"We've stayed in close communication with Sofia throughout the year, and we've always believed in her potential and character," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "The timing aligned well for both sides to move forward with a long-term commitment. Halifax provided a fantastic environment for her to develop and grow, and we're excited to support her journey as she joins the club."

Internationally, Cedeno has represented the United States at multiple youth levels, most recently earning a call-up to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team training camp in Spain, alongside midfielder Ainsley McCammon.

"Joining the Reign is an incredible opportunity for me to develop early in my career," said Cedeno. "I felt the amazing energy within the group during preseason earlier this year, and it's clear how much the staff and players push each other to be their best. I'm excited to grow, contribute and get to work with this group next season."

Cedeno was previously committed to UCLA's 2025 recruiting class before entering the professional ranks. A Dallas native, she developed at Solar SC, the same ECNL club that produced Reign FC teammates Emeri Adames and Ainsley McCammon. In 2024, Cedeno earned ECNL All-American honors.







