A Special Message to Fans from Carolyn Tisch Blodgett

As we close out this extraordinary season, I want to thank all of you who shared in our journey.

This year demanded everything from us. Nothing was guaranteed. We weren't anyone's safe pick. And when we slipped to eighth before the playoffs, many assumed our story had reached its final chapter.

But this club has never moved according to outside expectations.

When postseason lights came on, we walked straight into some of the toughest venues in the league and stood our ground. We toppled the winningest team in NWSL history. We knocked out the defending champions. We faced our biggest rival with everything on the line and rose to the moment, again and again.

And through every step of that journey, you were there.

Whether you've been with us from day one or joined us along the way, your support has been our constant. You showed up in the cold, played drums in the rain, turned friends into fans, wore our crest proudly, and filled our games with energy and heart. You are woven into the fabric of this club.

This championship belongs to you.

Bringing this trophy back to New York and New Jersey for the second time in three years - to a region built on grit, hustle, and pride - means everything.

From day one, our ambition was always to do more than win matches. It was to build something lasting - something that reflects the energy of this region and the power of sport to unite and inspire communities, something worthy of the belief you've poured into us.

And we're not done - not even close.

We end this season as 2025 NWSL Champions, and the work continues. The vision grows. This club will keep pushing for more. In January, we're ready to chase another trophy as we head to London to represent our continent in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Thank you for trusting us through ups and downs.

Thank you for lifting us when the road got heavy.

Thank you for being the heartbeat of Gotham FC.

Always building. Never finished.

- Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, on behalf of Gotham FC Ownership







