Boston Legacy Football Club Signs Laís Araújo

Published on December 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Boston Legacy FC has signed Brazilian player Laís Araújo to a one-year contract with a club option to renew for 2027. She will join Boston in 2026 as a free agent.

The 29-year-old Araújo, who was born in Salvador, Brazil, most recently played at Benfica, where she won the Campeonato Nacional Feminino in Portugal, as well as playing UEFA Women's Champions League. She has seen football action across Europe in top leagues in Portugal (Benfica, Famalicão), Spain (Madrid CFF), and Norway (Arna-Bjørnar). She also spent a season with Adelaide United in the Australian W-League. In 2016, she was captain of Brazil's U-20 squad and started in all four of their games in the 2016 U-20 Women's World Cup.

In college, Araújo was a standout for the Florida Gators, where she transferred after playing two seasons at ASA Junior College in Brooklyn, New York. For Florida she played another two seasons, including scoring an 18-minute hat trick against Kentucky in 2018.

"Laís is a player with great personality, ambitious, passionate about the game and highly competent," said Legacy head coach Filipa Patão, who previously coached Araújo at Benfica. "She can play as a holding midfielder or center back, and the main characteristic that sets her apart is her game understanding and decision-making. She is a technically refined center back with the ability to play out from the back under pressure."

"Laís brings a mix of qualities that will strengthen our group on and off the field," said Boston Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She's a positive leader with experience across different environments, from college soccer in the U.S. to competing in the Champions League with Benfica. That background gives her a perspective and maturity that will add a lot to our team. Having already worked with Filipa, she understands the standards we want to set, and we're excited to support her continued growth here at BLFC."

