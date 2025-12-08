Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Hillary Beall

Published on December 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed free agent goalkeeper Hillary Beall, the team announced today. The goalkeeper joins the Dash through the 2027 season following a postseason run with San Diego Wave FC. Beall also helped the Wave win the

World Sevens Football championship over the weekend.

"We are excited to welcome Hillary to the team. She's a talented goalkeeper that wants to continue her development in the environment we've established in Houston," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "Hillary also brings valuable depth and competition to our group as we look to build on what the team accomplished this season."

Beall spent the last two seasons with San Diego and won the 2024 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup following a 1-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC at home. She made her debut for San Diego in the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup and helped the Wave earn three points with a 3-1 victory over Bay FC. She appeared in two regular season games that season and also earned a clean sheet for San Diego in a triumph over Vancouver in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

"I'm excited to join the Dash and be part of what the club is building," Beall said. "From my conversations with leadership, it was clear how much the organization values its team culture and the progress the group made this season. That is something I want to be a part of. I look forward to meeting my teammates soon and contributing however I can."

The 26-year-old began her professional career with Racing Louisville FC in 2022. She also spent time on loan with Western United FC in Australia, where she led the team to the Grand Final in their inaugural season. Beall was named the Liberty A-League Goalkeeper of the Year and earned two Player of the Month awards. She returned the following season and helped Western United reach the Finals Series.

Beall spent five seasons with the University of Michigan Wolverines and led the team to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. She finished with 284 saves, a 0.796 save percentage plus 19 shutouts during her time with the Wolverines. She was named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team and the Academic All-Big Ten team in her final season with the program.

The Laguna Beach, Calif. native was a member of the U.S. Youth National Team pool starting at the U-14 level and represented the United States at the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan. She also joined the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team in France for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.