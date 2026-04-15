Seattle Reign FC Extends Goalkeeper Evan O'Steen Through 2030

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the extension of goalkeeper Evan O'Steen's contract through the 2030 NWSL season. The 18-year-old becomes the longest contracted player on the roster after previously signing with the team as the youngest goalkeeper signing in club history at 17 on January 16. She joined Reign FC after training with the club during the 2025 season and with Dallas Trinity FC of the Gainbridge Super League.

"Securing Evan O'Steen through 2030 is an important step in building long-term stability within our roster," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She has all the qualities we value in a goalkeeper - composure, work ethic and a strong presence - and we're excited to continue developing her within our environment."

O'Steen first signed with Seattle as one of the top young goalkeepers in the country. She spent one year at Florida State University, where she earned invaluable experience within a high-level environment after winning a National Championship in 2025.

On the international stage, O'Steen has represented the U.S. U-19 and U-17 Women's National Teams, most recently getting called up to the U-19 WNT for April training camp in Argentina. She excelled during the 2024 U-17 World Cup, earning Golden Glove honors after recording four shutouts.

"I'm very excited to extend my time with Seattle Reign FC," said O'Steen. "Being part of this goalkeeper group and learning from such experienced players has been incredibly valuable, and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow and develop here."

O'Steen is yet to make her NWSL debut as she remains a key member of Seattle's goalkeeper corps that includes USWNT goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, veteran Cassie Miller and Seattle Reign Academy product Neeku Purcell.







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