USWNT to Face Japan at DICK's Sporting Goods Park; Lindsey Heaps Returns Home

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







Professional soccer returns to the Rockies this Friday as the U.S. Women's National Team arrives in Colorado for the final match of their high-stakes April series against Japan.

The U.S. enters the Colorado finale looking to bounce back after their 10-game winning streak was snapped in the second leg of the series. In the most recent match at Seattle's Lumen Field, the USWNT fell 1-0 to Japan, who secured only their third-ever win over the Americans thanks to a 27th-minute goal by Maika Hamano. In the opening match of the series, the Americans secured a decisive victory, highlighted by a historic moment for U.S. Captain Lindsey Heaps, who netted her 40th career international goal. The series is now leveled at 1-1 as it moves through Seattle to conclude in the Mile High City.

The match, kicking off on Friday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m. MT, will be hosted at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Match Context & Rivalry

This fixture is the third meeting in a rare three-game series against the world's eighth-ranked nation. The atmosphere is expected to be electric following the record-breaking turnout in Seattle, where 36,128 fans set a new high for a women's sporting event in that city.

The Matchup: USA vs. Japan

The Stakes: Critical preparation for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Venue History: The USWNT holds a dominant 8-0-1 all-time record in Commerce City, though they will be eager to improve their finishing after outshooting Japan 12-9 in their recent loss.

The Roster: Coach Emma Hayes continues to experiment with her lineup, having made history in Seattle by changing her entire starting XI from the previous match. "Japan is one of the best teams in the world," said U.S. Head Coach Emma Hayes. "Playing the same opponent three times is unusual, but it presents a great challenge and a chance to test ourselves against a top-quality opponent."

Ways to watch

Fans can attend the match in person or watch via the following broadcast partners:

English: TNT, truTV, and Max

Spanish: Universo and Peacock

Radio: English coverage available on Westwood One

A Homecoming for the Captain

All eyes will be on Lindsey Heaps, the landmark signing for Denver Summit FC. A native of Golden, Colorado, Heaps returns to her home turf just months before she officially joins the Summit this summer. Joining her in this homecoming is fellow Colorado standout Sophia Wilson. Wilson recently made an emotional and triumphant return to the USWNT starting lineup in San Jose, her first appearance since 2024, becoming the 18th mother in history to play for the USWNT. Wilson remained a focal point in the Seattle match, coming off the bench in the 65th minute and nearly finding an equalizer with a dangerous right-footed shot in the 71st minute.

Local fans might also have a chance to see a familiar face on the opposing side: Yuzuki Yamamoto. Yamamoto, who was recently signed by Denver Summit FC, entered the Seattle match as a substitute for Remina Chiba in the 59th minute. Since Yamamoto has not yet made her debut for the Summit, this match offers Colorado fans their very first chance to see her in person.

As Wilson and Heaps lead the charge, Colorado fans have a unique opportunity to celebrate two local icons who represent the past, present, and future of the sport in the state.

Experience the Best of Both Worlds

Don't miss your chance to witness soccer history twice this season with our exclusive Mile High Matchday Bundle. This special ticket package grants you access to the USWNT's international clash against Japan on April 17, plus a seat at Denver Summit FC's marquee home match against the Orlando Pride on May 16. It's the ultimate opportunity to support Lindsey Heaps on her home turf this week and secure your spot for the Summit's inaugural season. Secure your bundle today and lead the charge for the future of soccer in the Mile High City!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2026

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