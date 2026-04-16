Denver Summit FC Names American Furniture Warehouse Official Home Furniture Partner

Published on April 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today a partnership with American Furniture Warehouse, naming the company the club's exclusive home furniture partner.

"We're excited to welcome American Furniture Warehouse to the Summit FC family," said Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "AFW has deep roots in Colorado and we are proud to partner with another organization that puts community at the heart of what they do."

Summit FC welcomes San Diego Wave FC to DICK's Sporting Goods Park on April 25 for their second home game of the 2026 inaugural campaign. For more information or tickets, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2026

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