Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Sofia Cantore has been called up to the Italy Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies, the Italian Football Federation announced today. Le Azzurre will visit the United States for two friendlies in Florida beginning later this month.
Originally from Lecco, Lombardy in northern Italy, Cantore has appeared in over 45 international matches and scored five goals for the Italy senior team, making her debut for the squad in December 2020. Since joining the Spirit in August, Cantore has appeared in 17 matches for the team, tallying five goals and an assist.
Italy's November/December Friendly Schedule:
vs United States | Friday, November 28 at 7 p.m. EST (Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida)
vs United States | Monday, December 1 at 7 p.m. EST (Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Appoint Veteran Financial Leader Sean Coury as Chief Financial Officer - Seattle Reign FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema Selected To U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Roster for a pair of European friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Sarah Schupansky Earns U.S. U-23 National Team Call-Up - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Four Utah Royals FC Players Called up for November International Window - Utah Royals FC
- Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster - Houston Dash
- Racing's Emma Sears Earns Seventh USWNT Call-Up Ahead of Italy Friendlies - Racing Louisville FC
- Jameese Joseph Earns First Call-Up to United States Women's National Team - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC Sends Five Players to U.S. Women's National Team for Upcoming Friendlies - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster For upcoming friendlies vs. Italy - Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Duo Called up to U.S. Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Defender Esme Morgan Called up to England Women's National Team
- Spirit Takes Down Portland 2-0 to Advance to Club's Fourth NWSL Championship