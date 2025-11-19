Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Called up to Italy Women's National Team

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Sofia Cantore has been called up to the Italy Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies, the Italian Football Federation announced today. Le Azzurre will visit the United States for two friendlies in Florida beginning later this month.

Originally from Lecco, Lombardy in northern Italy, Cantore has appeared in over 45 international matches and scored five goals for the Italy senior team, making her debut for the squad in December 2020. Since joining the Spirit in August, Cantore has appeared in 17 matches for the team, tallying five goals and an assist.

Italy's November/December Friendly Schedule:

vs United States | Friday, November 28 at 7 p.m. EST (Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

vs United States | Monday, December 1 at 7 p.m. EST (Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







