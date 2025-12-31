Washington Spirit Signs Defender Lucia Di Guglielmo

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Italian defender Lucia Di Guglielmo to a three-year contract with a 2029 team option, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Di Guglielmo's former club AS Roma of Italy's top-flight Serie A.

"Joining the Washington Spirit family is a great opportunity and a great responsibility," said Di Guglielmo. "I bring with me determination, discipline and a strong desire to win. I'm excited to see where this new challenge will take me and to push beyond my limits."

Di Guglielmo becomes the latest Italian player to make the move to the NWSL after Spirit forward Sofia Cantore became the first ever earlier this year. The defender arrives in DC after spending the past four and a half seasons with AS Roma of Serie A. During her tenure, Di Guglielmo helped Roma win back-to-back league titles in 2023 and 2024 as well as qualify for the Champions League each season.

"Lucia is a great addition to an already strong back line as we prepare for the 2026 season," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "Her extensive experience competing at a high level in Europe will help her transition seamlessly into our club, and we're excited to welcome her to DC."

Originally from Pisa near Tuscany's Ligurian Sea coast, Di Guglielmo has been a mainstay of the Italian women's national team since making her senior debut in 2021 at 23 years old. The defender has appeared for Italy at two UEFA Women's Euro tournaments (2022, 2025) and one FIFA Women's World Cup (2023). Di Guglielmo started four of Italy's five matches at this summer's Euro, playing 339 total minutes as she helped her side advance to the tournament's semifinal round for the first time in 28 years.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's two-consecutive NWSL Championship appearances in 2026. The team will begin preseason in January before kicking off the regular season in mid-March. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

Washington Spirit Signs Defender Lucia Di Guglielmo - Washington Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.