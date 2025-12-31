URFC Announces Signing of Utah Native Courtney Brown

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the signing of forward Courtney Brown as a free agent through the 2026 season.

URFC is signing Utah native Brown through free agency ahead of the 2026 NWSL season. Brown grew up in West Haven, Utah before deciding to play college soccer down the road at The University of Utah. The midfielder was a five-year starter for the Utes from 2019-2023, making 94 appearances and netting 14 goals, including a team-high five goals during the 2021 season. Brown helped lead Utah to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years during her freshman season and went on to captain the program for her final three seasons.

Brown began her professional career after being selected by the Washington Spirit with the 49th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NWSL Draft. She made her professional debut on March 17 in the Spirit's season opener against Seattle Reign, entering the match in the 65th minute. Brown recorded her first professional goal on June 23, scoring in a 2-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC, marking an early milestone in her NWSL career. During her second season with the Spirit, Brown played in 15 matches and started 5, scoring a goal in the 3-1 victory against the North Carolina Courage on June 8th.

The Utah Royals are thrilled to welcome Brown back to her home state, where she brings valuable professional experience as both a leader and a proven goal scorer. Her time at the collegiate and professional levels has shaped her into a composed, hardworking midfielder with a strong soccer IQ, and versatility. Brown's leadership qualities, work rate, and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball make her a valuable addition to the squad as she continues to grow and make an impact on and off the field.

Bio

Hometown: West Haven, Utah

College: University of Utah (2019-2023)

Accolades: 2023 CSC Academic All District, 4 assists and 3 goals in 2023 for a team high 10 points, started 90 of 94 matches over her five year collegiate career.

Pathway: 49th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft for the Washington Spirit  ' Acquired by Utah as a free agent for the 2026 season.

2025 Season Statistics

Matches Played: 15

Starts: 5

Minutes: 439

Pass Completion: 78.4% (138/176)

Tackles: 11

Interceptions: 2







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.