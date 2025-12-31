San Diego Wave FC Signs Melanie Barcenas to New Contract

Published on December 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Melanie Barcenas to a new contract. Barcenas, a San Diego native who became the first local player to sign with the Wave in March 2023, is now under contract with the Club through the 2026 season.

Media assets of Melanie Barcenas can be found here. "Mel represents what it means to come through San Diego and compete with pride at the professional level," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Since joining the Club at just 15, she has shown consistent growth in her technical ability, her tactical understanding and approach to the demands of the professional game. We're proud to keep her in San Diego and look forward to supporting her next phase of development."

Barcenas signed with the Club in 2023 at 15 years and 138 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to sign in NWSL at the time. Since making her professional debut later that year, she has appeared in 34 matches across all competitions, recording two goals and two assists.

A Clairemont native, Barcenas, 18, also holds the NWSL record as the youngest player to record an assist, achieving the milestone on August 19, 2023. During her rookie season, she contributed to the Club's 2023 NWSL Shield-winning campaign, the first trophy in Club history.

"Being able to play for San Diego means a lot to me," said Barcenas. "This city is where I grew up and where I first fell in love with the game. I have learned a lot in my first seasons, and I know there is more I can give. I am excited to get back on the field and keep representing this Club and community."

At the international level, Barcenas has represented the United States across multiple youth levels, including the U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 teams. She helped guide the U.S. U-17 Youth National Team to the 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship, cementing her status as one of the top prospects in the U.S. system.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC re-sign forward Melanie Barcenas to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Melanie Barcenas

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Date of Birth: Oct. 30, 2007

Hometown: Clairemont, Calif.

Citizenship: United States







