Gotham FC's Sarah Schupansky Earns U.S. U-23 National Team Call-Up

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC midfielder Sarah Schupansky has been named to the 20-player U.S. U-23 Youth National Team roster for its upcoming friendlies against the senior Slovakia Women's National Team and England's U-23 Youth National Team.

Schupansky is the only player on the roster who will compete in the 2025 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, as Gotham faces the Washington Spirit on Saturday in San Jose. Following the final, she will travel to Europe to meet up with the rest of the U-23 squad.

The Pittsburgh native is one of 13 players on the roster who have scored in the NWSL this season. Schupansky's lone goal came against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in Gotham's 3-0 win. She led Gotham FC and all NWSL rookies in assists (5) during the regular season. Her five assists ranked tied for third among all NWSL players. The total also matched Christine Nairn (Seattle, 2013) for the third-most assists by a rookie in league history, trailing Croix Bethune (Washington, 2024, 10) and Trinity Rodman (Washington, 2021, 6).

The U.S. will first travel to Senec, Slovakia, to face the Slovakians at the National Training Center on Nov. 28. The U-23s will then visit England's U-23 on Dec. 1 at Wham Stadium in Accrington.







