Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura has been called up to the Japan Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies against Canada, Japan Football announced today. Japan will host Canada for two matches in Nagasaki and Isahaya.

Narumi has made over 30 appearances for the Japan women's national team since her debut in 2018. The midfielder represented Japan at both the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2021 Olympic Games. Narumi recently helped Japan take the 2025 SheBelieves Cup title over the United States earlier this year.

Japan's November/December Friendly Schedule:

vs Canada | Saturday, November 29 at 1:30 a.m. EST (Peace Stadium, Nagasaki, Japan)

vs Canada | Tuesday, December 2 at Time TBD (Transcosmos Stadium, Isayaha, Japan)

In her first season with the Spirit, Narumi stepped into an important role in 2025. The midfielder has appeared in 28 total matches for the side so far this season, tallying three assists and helping Washington advance to the 2025 NWSL Championship.

The Spirit will take on rival Gotham FC in its second straight NWSL Championship on Saturday, November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, the match will broadcast nationally on CBS.







