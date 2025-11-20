Seattle Reign FC Defender Jordyn Bugg and Goalkeeper Claudia Dickey Named to NWSL's 2025 Best XI Second Team, Presented by Amazon Prime

RENTON, WASH. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the 2025 Best XI First and Second Teams, presented by Amazon Prime, with defender Jordyn Bugg and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey earning spots on the Best XI Second Team. The recognition, which honors the top 22 players in the league, marks the first Best XI selection for both Reign FC standouts.

Bugg, who was a finalist for NWSL Defender of the Year, earned Best XI Second Team honors after a standout first full professional season. At 19 years old, she became the youngest Defender of the Year finalist in league history and the only teenager included across either Best XI teams in 2025. Bugg started 24 of 25 appearances and ranked third on the team in minutes played (2,151), while also scoring three game-deciding goals. Her Week 2 game-winner against the North Carolina Courage was recently named to the shortlist for the 2025 FIFA Marta Award, recognizing outstanding goals in women's soccer worldwide.

Dickey, selected as one of three finalists for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f., secured her place on the Best XI Second Team after an exceptional campaign in which she was the only goalkeeper in the league to play every minute of every match. She led the NWSL with 88 saves, setting a new single-season club record and surpassing Hope Solo's 2013 total of 81. Even while facing the second-highest shot total in the league, Dickey conceded just 29 goals to post a 1.12 goals-against average. Her seven shutouts marked a career high and brought her to 13 career clean sheets, tying Phallon Tullis-Joyce for the most in Reign FC history.

Earlier today, U.S. Soccer also announced that both Dickey and Bugg have once again been called into U.S. Women's National Team training camp ahead of the upcoming international window, which features two matches in Florida.







