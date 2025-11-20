Two Washington Spirit Stars Named to NWSL Best XI Teams
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
San Jose, Calif. - Two Washington Spirit stars have been named to the NWSL's year-end Best XI teams, the league announced today at the inaugural NWSL Awards in San Jose. Defender Tara McKeown earned Best XI honors while midfielder Croix Bethune earned a Second XI nod.
McKeown adds Best XI to her list of 2025 accolades after collecting her first Defender of the Year award earlier today. With over 2,500 minutes of playing time so far, McKeown has been a league standout on the back line this year, helping the Spirit to 12 clean sheets across all competitions and ranking among the NWSL's best in interceptions, blocked shots and tackle success. The defender earned Second XI honors in 2024.
Bethune's inclusion on this year's Second XI marks back-to-back Best XI honors to start her pro career. Since returning from injury in April, the reigning Midfielder of the Year has tallied four goals and three assists across 26 total matches, including her second half score last weekend against Portland to help send the Spirit back to the NWSL Championship. Bethune's crafty play in the midfield has established her as one of the league's top attacking threats.
The NWSL Awards are voted on by NWSL players, owners, general managers, coaches, members of the media and fans. McKeown and Bethune represent the sixth and seventh year-end Best XI honorees for the Spirit in the past two seasons.
