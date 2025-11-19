Four Utah Royals FC Players Called up for November International Window

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Four Utah Royals FC players have been called up to their international squads for the FIFA international window from November 24th through December 2nd.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team by Head Coach Emma Hayes for a set of matches against Italy in Florida. Forward Mina Tanaka will represent Japan in a pair of friendly matches against Canada on home soil. Defender Janni Thomsen has been named to Denmark's squad for a friendly match against Norway and recently acquired striker Lara Prašnikar will be joining the Slovenian National Team to face Poland.

The U.S. Women's National Team will host two matches against Italy in the November window, on Friday November 28th in Orlando at 7pm MT before heading to Ft. Lauderdale to host the second match on Monday December 1st at 7pm MT.

McGlynn was featured in the call ups for the USWNT in the last international window in October but did not get to play in any of the squad's three friendly matches. Although not featured on the field, McGlynn's consistent performances at the club and international level have contributed to her regular call-ups to the U.S. Women's National Team, where she continues to play a significant role on and off the field as the 2027 FIFA World Cup continues to grow closer.

Tanaka has received a call up to Japan for the sixth consecutive international window. The veteran forward started in Japan's first match against Italy on Friday October 24th and logged 77 minutes for Japan in the 1-1 draw. She then started its second match on Tuesday October 28th against Norway where the Japanese side fell 2-0 to Norway. Tanaka is coming off of an impressive season in the NWSL where she notched 6 goals and 1 assist earning her the honor of URFC's "Golden Boot" award recipient for the most goals scored on the Royals in 2025. With three of her goals coming in the last three matches of the season and helping push URFC to its longest unbeaten streak in club history with 8 matches. Tanaka will be heading back to Japan to play a pair of matches against Canada on November 29th and December 2nd. Tanaka's form continues to impress and earn her a spot at the international level.

Thomsen returns to Denmark's national team for the fifth consecutive time since joining Utah Royals FC. Thomsen recently traveled to compete with the Danish team in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League Regulation Playoffs where she started and played 70 minutes in the 6-1 victory against Finland. Thomsen then started and played the full match in Denmark's 2-0 victory over Finland a few days later, helping bring her squad through the first round to advance on. She was also notably a part of the roster for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 where she recorded a 59th minute goal in the 3-2 loss to Poland. The Danish midfielder has since ended her debut NWSL season scoring three goals in four matches for URFC. The midfielder will be accompanying her International squad for a match against Norway on December 1st in Spain.

Prašnikar joined the Royals in August of this year from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, becoming the first Slovenian player in NWSL history. The striker arrived in Utah with a prolific international record, having scored 205 goals across all competitions since 2013. Most notably, she netted 48 goals in 88 appearances for the Slovenian senior national team. Prašnikar earned her first call up as a Royal in October where she traveled home to play a match against Serbia on Monday October 27th, although the Slovenian side fell 4-2, Prašnikar did get the start for her International squad. This window, Prašnikar will travel to Poland for a match on Friday November 28th. Her striking ability is a key factor for her continued call ups for international duty as well as her move to Utah and will no doubt remain a major asset as she continues to grow with URFC.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.