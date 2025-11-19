Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz Selected to U.S. Women's National Team Roster For upcoming friendlies vs. Italy

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the upcoming November international window. Silkowitz will join the senior national team for the first time in her career as the squad hosts Italy for a pair of friendlies from Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando Nov. 28 and Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Dec. 1.

Silkowitz's call-up comes on the heels of a standout NWSL campaign for Bay FC that saw her rank fifth among all goalkeepers in saves, record four shutouts and win e.l.f. Cosmetics Save of the Week four times on a league-best 12 nominations. She appeared in all but two matches for Bay FC in 2025, making her NWSL debut on opening weekend at Utah March 15. In May, she earned her first selection to a national team program at any level, representing the U-23 Women's National Team as an overage player for training and matches in Germany. In Bay FC's two-year history, she's the second active player named to a U.S. senior squad all-time, joining defender Alyssa Malonson, who earned one cap across two selections by Head Coach Emma Hayes last fall.

Kickoff for both friendly contests is set for 4 p.m. PT. The Nov. 28 match will broadcast live in the U.S. in English on TNT, and the Dec. 1 match will broadcast live in English on TBS. Both matches will stream on HBO Max and Westwood One Sports, and broadcast in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.

The full USWNT roster named by Head Coach Emma Hayes features 26 players, including 20 from NWSL clubs. Silkowitz is one of two first-time call-ups on the squad, joining Chicago Stars FC forward Jameese Joseph, and three yet to make their senior debut alongside Joseph and Washington Spirit defender Kate Weisner. 23 players will be selected for the matchday roster for each contest.

