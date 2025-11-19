Avery Patterson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster
Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team during the upcoming FIFA window at the end of the month for two friendlies.
The four-time FIFA World Cup winners will face Italy at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 28 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando. The USWNT will face the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinalists again on Monday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. CT in Ft. Lauderdale. Both matches will air on TNT and HBO Max in English and stream on Peacock in Spanish. Full broadcast details for each match are available HERE.
Patterson was recently named the team's Most Valuable Player and is also a finalist for the 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year award. The defender contributed to five goals last season (three goals and two assists) and she was a key contributor on both sides of the field. She led the team in interceptions with 40 and tackles won with 32. Patterson featured in two of the last three USWNT matches and has made eight appearances for the senior national team. She scored her first goal for the USWNT on June 26 in a friendly against Ireland.
Season Ticket Memberships and a five-match flex plan are currently available for the 2026 season.
