Jameese Joseph Earns First Call-Up to United States Women's National Team

Published on November 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward, Jameese Joseph, earned her first call-up to the senior United States Women's National Team (USWNT) as announced by head coach, Emma Hayes, today. Joseph will represent the Chicago Stars as a member of the USWNT in their final camp of 2025 and the team's final matches of the year against Italy November 28 and December 1.

"To be selected for the national team is an incredible honor- one I never take for granted," said Joseph. "I'm deeply grateful for the chance to be part of this group. My hope is simply to learn and grow as much as I can, be a sponge with everything that's taught, have fun with the experience, and give my absolute best in every moment."

Joseph began 2025 with a call-up to U.S. Soccer's Futures Camp, which ran concurrently with the USWNT's January camp. Following the Futures Camp, Joseph received consistent call-ups to the Under-23 USWNT, most recently joining the team in October for their camp that partially overlapped with the full USWNT as they prepared for their matches against Portugal and New Zealand.

In just her second season as a professional and a member of the Chicago Stars, Joseph has proven herself deserving of attention from the national team. The sophomore forward kicked off the 2025 season by scoring the team's first goal of the year in the Stars' home opener against the Houston Dash. Joseph and fellow Chicago Star, Ludmila, teamed up two matches later to put on a show in the Bay area as the pair linked to score two incredible first-half goals, with Joseph assisting both. The Maryland native would go on to finish the 2025 regular season with 21 appearances, 16 starts, two assists and four goals for the Stars. In the club's last match of the season against Angel City FC, Joseph kicked off a comeback win when she received the ball from Nádia Gomes just inside the 18-yard box in the 49th minute, set herself up with a touch of her left foot, causing her defender to run past her, and taking a shot that found the back of the net.

Fans can watch Joseph and the USWNT's November 28 match at Inter&Co Stadium, at 6 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max in English, Universo and Peacock in Spanish and on the radio on the Westwood One Sports. The team will then travel south to meet with Italy again December 1 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale at 6 p.m. CT, available to watch on TNT and HBO Max in English, Peacock in Spanish and on the radio in English on the Westwood One Sports and in Spanish on Fútbol de Primera.

Following the offseason, Chicago Stars FC and Jameese Joseph will kick off the 2026 season at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.







