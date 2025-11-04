Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Canadian International Julia Grosso to New Multi-Year Contract

Published on November 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the re-signing of Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) midfielder, Julia Grosso, with the new agreement keeping her a Chicago Star through 2028.

"I'm very happy to extend my time with the Chicago Stars," said Grosso. "I feel like we've established a good base for our team and I'm excited to build on that as the club continues to grow on and off the pitch, and I hope we can make all our fans proud as we try to bring a championship to Chicago!"

"Julia has only just begun to show what she's capable of in this league," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "With a full season now under her belt, we have seen how Julia can be successful and help lead this team on the pitch. We look forward to her extended time here in Chicago and to seeing her grow as a player and person on and off the pitch."

Grosso originally signed with the Chicago Stars in July 2024, committing to Chicago through 2026. With a year before her first contract with the club expires, Grosso now adds two more seasons to her career as a Star.

Already named to the Canadian roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics when Grosso inked her deal with Chicago, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist joined the team following Canada's participation in the 2024 edition of the tournament. The midfielder made her debut as a Star with a 90-minute performance on the road against Racing Louisville FC August 24, 2024, recording a 90.91% passing accuracy. Finishing the regular season with 10 starts and appearances, Grosso recorded a team-high 88.82% passing accuracy, took 3 shots and created four chances in 2024.

Truly beginning to flourish in her first full National Women's Soccer League season, Grosso has been in top form and invaluable for the Stars this year. The midfielder scored her first NWSL goal May 10, opening her account by dancing around a Washington Spirit player with beautiful footwork and launching a rocket into the back of the net. Grosso began August with her first NWSL assist, receiving a short corner and launching it into the box for Ally Schlegel to finish with a header. In Chicago's September 7 match against Orlando, the Canadian recorded her first NWSL match with multiple goal contributions, assisting Jameese Joseph's goal in the 54th minute. Then Camryn Biegalski launched a ball from the Stars' half into the attacking third and Grosso made a run from the center circle to gain control, bring the ball into the box and beat multiple defenders to put away her own stunner 15 minutes later. Grosso also assisted the match-tying goal in Chicago's battle against Utah Royals FC, forcing a turnover just outside the box before tapping the ball to Micayla Johnson for the 86th-minute equalizer. This season with the Stars, Grosso finished with a team-high 25 chances created and 251 passes into the final third, and the second-best passing average among Chicago Stars (85.06%) in addition to her two goals and three assists in 24 matches played.

Internationally, Grosso has also had an exceptional year. The midfielder has been with Canada for all their international windows in 2025, scoring the CANWNT's only goal in Canada's 2025 Pinatar Cup draw with China. Grosso also scored the third goal in Canada's 3-0 shutout over Argentina. Compiling nine appearances in the CANWNT's nine international matches so far this year, Grosso most recently earned two starts for Canada in their European friendlies against Switzerland and the Netherlands.

In 2026, Grosso and the Chicago Stars will head to the lakefront, hosting their opponents at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois, for the season. Over 10,000 supporters already flocked to the picturesque North Shore venue to see Grosso's two goal contributions September 7, with the midfielder herself saying, "the new stadium gave us that win." Fans can secure their spots on the lakefront by purchasing a 2026 Season Ticket Membership at starsnextchapter.com.







