Chicago Stars FC Come from Behind to End Season with 2-1 Win over Angel City FC

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - A 2-1 victory for Chicago Stars FC against Angel City FC closed the Stars' season and their time at SeatGeek Stadium tonight. After Chicago found themselves down at the half, Jameese Joseph quickly found the equalizer in the 49th minute, burying the ball in the upper left corner. Re-energized, the Stars battled fiercely with Angel City through the end of regulation and it seemed like points would be split between the two sides. Ally Schlegel decided Chicago would have the last word though, smashing in a shot that deflected off Angel City's keeper before getting the go-ahead goal on the rebound in the 8th minute of stoppage time. The win wasn't the only thing celebrated at SeatGeek Stadium this evening. The Chicago Stars recognized two retiring Angel City FC players, Ali Riley and former Chicago Star, Christen Press for their contributions to the league and celebrated Chicago's Ava Cook for her recent milestone of 50 regular-season appearances, all with Chicago. The Stars also thanked their fans, celebrated their 10 years at SeatGeek Stadium and honored the club's She Inspires Me Award winner, Jessika Chaheine, the founder of Guiding Light of Hope Inc.

Chicago and Angel City came into this match knowing that no matter the results, the two sides won't be able to make the playoffs. As true competitors, however, the sides came out looking aggressive, nonetheless. Early on, Chicago was pinned to their defensive third, having trouble moving the ball over the center circle while maintaining possession. Angel City, conversely, looked dangerous and had two shots from inside the 18-yard box 15 minutes into the half. That tenacity by L.A. paid off in the 23rd minute when Nealy Martin sent a cross from the right side of the 18-yard box to the back post that found Miyabi Moriya for a shot. While Alyssa Naeher got her gloves on the ball, the shot came from too close a distance and was deflected into the goal to give Angel City the lead. Chicago fought back and had some looks at goal, but were out shot by LA, 7 to 2.

The second half saw a different, more determined Chicago Stars team. The players came out looking to even the marker and took the match into their own hands early in the half with a barrage of crosses and shots at goal that, unfortunately, didn't reach their targets, but made a statement. In the 49th minute, Chicago forced a turnover in their own half and used a series of well-connected passes between Nádia Gomes, Ally Schlegel and Jameese Joseph to work their way into Angel City territory. The final combination saw Gomes pass to Joseph just outside the 18-yard box and as cool and calm as a ten-year veteran in the league, the sophomore forward took one touch with her left to lose her defender, get into space and take an expertly driven strike to even the score. From there on it was a frantic back and forth between the two sides as the coaches made changes to help earn the three points. The match looked destined to end in a draw - apropos given the Stars' season - however, Jameese Joseph took matters into her own hands again. The forward received the ball in the attacking third and with Ali Riley all over her back, Joseph turned into space, lost Riley and ripped a shot that would have missed the goal completely if it wasn't for a driving Ally Schlegel who was hit by the ball deflecting it right at the keeper who was forced to make a diving stop, but was unable to corral the ball. With her momentum pushing her forward, Schlegel was the first on the rebound and with her left foot, buried the ball into the net to give Chicago the win.

At halftime, the Chicago Stars announced the club's She Inspires Me Award winner, presented by RUSH. The She Inspires Me Award, presented by RUSH, is an annual recognition honoring women who exemplify leadership, demonstrate social responsibility and uplift their communities. 2025's She Inspires Me Award winner, presented by RUSH, is Jessika Chaheine, founder of Guiding Light of Hope Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the homeless, seniors, individuals with disabilities and low-income families in the Chicagoland area.

MATCH NOTES:

Taylor Malham completed her first Ironwoman season tonight, becoming just the second Chicago Star in franchise history to play every available minute of the regular season

Ivonne Chacón earned her first NWSL start today and put in her first 90 minute shift for the Stars

Chicago won after trailing at halftime for the first time since July 18, 2021, ending a 45-match streak

The Stars have scored at least one goal in each of their last 10 home matches

The Chicago Stars beat Angel City for the first time since June 6, 2023

Chicago kept Angel City from recording a shot for 30 consecutive minutes between the 33rd and 63rd minute

Chicago Stars won after conceding the opening goal in the NWSL for the first time since 6th May 2024 against Bay

Chicago Stars have won 11 points from losing positions in the NWSL this season, only Portland Thorns (13) and Houston Dash (12) have recovered more

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 2 2

LA 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 49' Jameese Joseph (Nádia Gomes), 90+8' Ally Schlegel

LA: 23' Miyabi Moriya (Nealy Martin)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 56' Taylor Malham (Yellow Card)

LA: 30' Maiara Niehues (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski (84' Natalia Kuikka), Leilanni Nesbeth (75' Manaka Hayashi), Ally Schlegel, Bea Franklin, Jameese Joseph (90+12' Ava Cook), Ivonne Chacón, Nádia Gomes (75' Ludmila)

LA: Angelina Anderson, Megan Reid, Sara Doorsoun, Sarah Gorden, Miyabi Moriya (74' Jun Endo), Hina Sugita, Nealy Martin, Gisele Thompson (90+2' Ali Riley), Sveindís Jónsdóttir (59' Christen Press), Riley Tiernan (74' Prisca Chilufya), Maiara Niehues (59' Kennedy Fuller)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.