Courage end season with win in front of sold-out stadium

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage celebrate a goal

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) North Carolina Courage celebrate a goal(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage ended the 2025 NWSL regular season with a 3-2 win over Gotham FC in front of a sold-out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Sunday evening.

The match broke the club's attendance record, with 11,170 fans in attendance for the Decision Day match. The record-breaking match also gave the Courage a total season attendance of 107,931, which set a new season record for the club.

Despite the win, Louisville's 1-0 win over Bay FC mathematically eliminated the Courage from playoff contention. The Courage end the 2025 season in ninth place in the standings and a record of 9W-9L-8D.

Meredith Speck struck first, getting on the end of a Payton Linnehan cross at the back post to give the Courage an early lead in the 14'. Just two minutes later, Manaka Matsukubo pounced on a stray pass from the Gotham defense and deftly chipped the keeper from 35 yards out with her first touch.

The Courage added a third via an own goal in the 52', with Speck picking out Linnehan with a cross that bounced off a Gotham defender and into the back of the net.

Gotham a pair of late goals from Rose Lavelle and Gabi Portilho, but the Courage were able to hold on for the win.

Match Notes:

The sell out marked the first time the Courage have sold out two matches in the same season.

Kaleigh Kurtz completed her NWSL record fourth consecutive Iron Woman season.

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Denise O'Sullivan ©, Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (Ashley Sanchez - 70'); Meredith Speck (Cortnee Vine - 70'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto - 34'), Payton Linnehan (Tyler Lussi - 70')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes

GFC (4-5-1): Ann-Katrin Berger; Josie Hasbo (Sofia Cook - 61'), Emily Sonnett, Kayla Duran (Lilly Reale - 61'), Jess Carter (Gabi Portilho - 76'); Jaedyn Shaw, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Mandy Freeman © (Bruninha - 61'), Midge Purce; Katie Stengel

Subs Not Used: Shelby Hogan, Ryan Campbell, Sarah Schupansky, Mak Whitham, Khyah Harper

Score:

NCC: 3

GFC: 2

Goals:

NCC: M. Speck - 14' (P. Linnehan), M. Matsukubo - 16', J. Carter (OG) - 52'

GFC: R. Lavelle - 87' (PK), G. Portilho - 90' +5' (K. Stengel)

Cautions:

NCC: -

GFC: K. Stengel - 77'

Ejections:

NCC: -

GFC: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 11,170

