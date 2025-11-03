Pride Clinch Home-Field Advantage for Quarterfinals in 2025 NWSL Playoffs with 1-1 Draw against Seattle Reign FC

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (11-8-7, 40 points) and Seattle Reign FC (10-7-9, 39 points) played to a 1-1 draw in Sunday evening's Decision Day match at Inter&Co Stadium. With the result, the Pride finished the 2025 regular season fourth in the standings and secured home-field advantage in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs. Details for the quarterfinal matchup will be announced by the league in the coming hours.

Sunday's match was scoreless for the first 75 minutes until defender Carson Pickett netted her fourth goal of the season across all competitions, just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute. During the 2025 campaign, the Pride scored eight goals via substitutes, which was second-most in the NWSL. Winger Jacqueline Ovalle found Pickett with a cross to the back post as the defender delivered a powerful left-footed half volley into the back of the net. Ovalle was credited with her second assist of the season on the 76th-minute finish.

The Pride's lead would be short-lived as Seattle responded three minutes later, with defender Jordyn Bugg finding the equalizer in the 79th minute. With the result, Seb Hines has led his team to 11 wins in the regular season, which is tied for the second-most in a single campaign for the Club, after breaking the wins record last season with 18.

Orlando now turns its sights to the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, currently riding a season-best five-match unbeaten streak. The defending 2024 NWSL Champions will welcome back Seattle Reign FC to Inter&Co Stadium in a win-or-go-home Quarterfinal matchup next weekend with the time and date of the match to be confirmed by the league.

Goal Highlights:

76' Carson Pickett (Jacqueline Ovalle) - ORL 1, SEA 0

79' Jordyn Bugg - ORL 1, SEA 1

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"We did what we set out to do, and that was to host a home game in the playoffs. Obviously, we would have preferred the win and finish in that third spot, but it was not meant to be. It's unique as we get to play Seattle [Reign FC] again, this time next week. That is an exciting prospect ahead, but I am really pleased with the players. They were phenomenal today. The pressure that they put on Seattle and the physicality that they showed throughout the game was really good. We're going to reset, go again next week, and look to get another win here at home."

Match Notes:

Defender Carson Pickett scored her third goal of the regular season and the fourth across all competitions.

Jacqueline Ovalle recorded her second assist of the 2025 campaign on Pickett's finish.

With their starts in midfield tonight, both Haley McCutcheon and Ally Lemos tied the single-season club record for games played with 26.

The Pride have scored eight goals via substitutes in the NWSL this season. Only the Houston Dash have scored more with nine.

Orlando has scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half. No team has more in the NWSL this season.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last 3-2 win against the Washington Spirit with Marta and Cori Dyke entering the Starting XI. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will host Seattle Reign FC in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs at Inter&Co Stadium next weekend.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 0 1 1

Seattle Reign FC 0 1 1 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Carson Pickett (Jacqueline Ovalle) 76'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg 79'

Misconduct Summary:

SEA - Sofia Huerta (Yellow Card) 34'

SEA - Maddie Mercado (Yellow Card) 58'

SEA - Nérilia Mondésir (Yellow Card) 69'

ORL - Summer Yates (Yellow Card) 84'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke, Emily Sams, Rafaelle, Kerry Abello (Carson Pickett 67'); M Ally Lemos (Luana 79'), Marta (Simone Jackson 79'), Angelina, Haley McCutcheon (Summer Yates 46'), Jacqueline Ovalle; F Julie Doyle (Zara Chavoshi 66')

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinley Crone; M Viviana Villacorta; F Elyse Bennett

Seattle Reign FC - GK Claudia Dickey; D Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Lauren Barnes (Maddie Dahlien 79'), Madison Curry; M Ainsley McCammon (Sally Menti 46'), Samantha Meza, Jess Fishlock (Nérilia Mondésir 57'); F Maddie Mercado (Emeri Adames 79'), Mia Fishel (Jordyn Huitema 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maddie Prohaska; D Emily Mason, Shae Holmes; M Angharad James-Turner

Details of the Game:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: Nov. 2, 2025

Attendance: 8,689

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 53%

SEA - 47%

Shots:

ORL - 13

SEA - 7

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 3

SEA - 2

Saves:

ORL - 1

SEA - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 6

SEA - 10

Offsides:

ORL - 1

SEA - 7

Corners:

ORL - 2

SEA - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Carson Pickett







