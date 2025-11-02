San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave forward Trinity Byars

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that forward Trinity Byars has been removed from the Season-Ending Injury List and is available for selection for the Club's final regular-season match, at Kansas City Current on today, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. PT (broadcast on ESPN).

Photo assets of Trinity Byars can be found here. Byars signed with the Club on November 7, 2024, to a three-year contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027, making her the first active NCAA athlete to join the NWSL following the league's transition away from the NWSL Draft. The Club clinched a NWSL Playoff berth with a 6-1 win over the Chicago Stars on Oct. 18.

TRANSACTION: San Diego Wave FC removes forward Trinity Byars from the Season-Ending Injury List.

