Houston Dash Conclude 2025 Season as Jane Campbell Makes History

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Houston Dash closed the regular season with a 2-0 loss to the Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park earlier today. Despite the result, captain Jane Campbell became the third goalkeeper in league history to record 600 saves and reached 15,000 career minutes, becoming the only goalkeeper in NWSL history to hit those two marks with the same club.

The Dash finished the 2025 regular season with an 8-12-6 (WLD) record and 5-4-4 record in the second half. The team earned key victories over the Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC during that stretch and matched a club record with a six-game unbeaten streak. A total of 14 players scored for the Dash this season; a new club record and the team's second half push was fueled by goals coming off the bench. The team finished with nine goals from substitutes, the most in league play this year.

Portland struck in the opening minutes when Deyna Castellanos took a counterattack down the left flank and scored from outside the box to the far post. The Thorns doubled their lead in the 35th minute after Jessie Fleming won possession near the top of the box and fired a shot towards the near post. Campbell dove to her left in a full stretch and got her fingertips on the ball, but the effort found the top right corner.

Earlier in the half, in the 20th minute, Campbell was called into action when Fleming fired a shot from distance, but the goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save in the center of the goal. The veteran shot stopper finished the night with four saves.

A minute later, midfielder Sarah Puntigam chipped a ball into the box for midfielder Delanie Sheehan, who cut in from the left and created space at the top of the box for a right-footed shot. The effort was blocked by the Portland defense, and Mackenzie Arnold was able to make the save near the far post.

Houston created a dangerous opportunity in the 31st minute after a switch of play, when defender Avery Patterson controlled the ball and sent a cross from the right side that found forward Messiah Bright, whose header from the center of the box went just wide of the frame.

In the dying minutes of the first half, forward Yazmeen Ryan intercepted a misplaced pass and fired a low right-footed shot from distance, but Arnold smothered the ball at the near post.

In the second half, Reilyn Turner tested Campbell in the 51st minute with a shot from the right side of the box toward the near post, which the veteran handled comfortably. Seven minutes later, Turner tried again with a drive from the left side, but Campbell was well positioned to make the save at the near post.

In the 71st minute, Reyna Reyes carried the ball from the left side into the center of the box and created space for a shot, but Campbell made the save in the heart of the goal.

The last dangerous opportunity for Houston came in the 89th minute when Sheehan laid the ball off to defender Lisa Boattin just outside the 18-yard box. Boattin took a touch and fired a left-footed shot from distance, but Arnold made a diving stop in the middle of the goal.

Notably, midfielder Chloe Ricketts made her Dash debut today after entering the match as a substitute in the second half.

Portland Thorns (11-8-7; 40 pts) 2-0 Houston Dash (8-12-6; 30 pts)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 26

Providence Park - Portland, Oregon

Attendance: 21,903

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Porland Thorns 2 0 2

Houston Dash

0 0 0

POR: Deyna Castellanos 2 (Jessie Fleming 5) 3'

POR: Jessie Fleming 2 (unassisted) 35'

Portland Thorns FC: Mackenzie Arnold; Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 68'), Sam Hiatt Jayden Perry 92'), Isabelle Obaze, Reyna Reyes (Daiane 91'); Olivia Moultrie, Sam Coffey (c), Jessie Fleming; Alexa Spaanstra (Mimi Alidou 68'), Reilyn Turner, Deyna Castellanos (Laila Harbert 74')

Unused substitutes: Bella Bixby, Mimi Alidou, Morgan Messner

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Lisa Boattin (Katie Lind 90'), Malia Berkely, Paige Nielsen, Avery Patterson (Clarissa Larisey 45'); Sarah Puntigam (Chloe Ricketts 83'), Danielle Colaprico; Michelle Alozie (Anna Heilferty 45'), Delanie Sheehan, Yazmeen Ryan; Messiah Bright (Christen Westphal 87')

Unused substitutes: Liz Beardsley, Abby Smith, Ryan Gareis

DISIPLINE:

HOU: Danielle Colaprico (foul; tactical foul) 70'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Matt Thompson

Assistant: Darren Bandy

Assistant: Matthew Schwartz

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

VAR: Laura Rodriguez

Weather: 56 degrees, sunny







