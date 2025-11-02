What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) vs Seattle Reign (10-7-8, 38 points)

When: Sunday, November 2, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: NWSL+, Fan Duel Sports Network

As the Pride look to secure playoff seeding, here are five things to watch for:

Battling For Home-Field Advantage

The Pride will enter Decision Day in third place in the NWSL standings, just one spot above their opponent on Sunday, the Seattle Reign, who are in fourth place. The match will prove pivotal to both sides as they look to secure a home-field advantage for the first round of the NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The easiest scenario to clinch home-field is simple for the Pride - win. If the Pride draw with the Reign, they will also need a San Diego Wave draw or loss or a Portland draw or loss. If the Pride lose, they will need a Wave draw or loss, a Thorns draw or loss and a Gotham draw or loss.

Changing The Weather

After winning only two of the first 16 all-time meetings against Seattle, the Pride have won three straight against the West Coast-based team, including a 1-0 road victory earlier this year on April 12. The 1-0 win, as well as the Pride's most recent 3-2 win over the Washington Spirit, are two of the 20 wins the Pride have recorded by a one-goal margin since the start of 2024. The 20 wins are five more than any other NWSL team during that span.

Can't Count Out The Champs

In Orlando's last NWSL match, it saw the Pride come back and beat the Washington Spirit, 3-2, at Audi Field. It served as the first time in Club history that the Pride trailed at halftime on the road and came back to win in an NWSL regular season match. So far this season, the Pride have won 11 points from losing positions, only Portland (13) and Houston (12) have recovered more.

That's Why She's The GOAT

Pride captain Marta scored the game-winning goal against the Spirit, her 15th game-winning goal of her regular season career, ranking her 11th in NWSL history. It was also Marta's 14th converted penalty kick, tying Lo LaBonta and Megan Rapinoe for the most converted penalties in NWSL history. The goal against Washington also counted as her 11th straight conversion from the penalty spot in regular-season play, equaling Ashley Hatch for the longest streak in league history.

Making Others Do The Work

The Pride forced its sixth own goal of the season in the match against the Spirit, tying the league record for most forced own goals alongside Chicago, who did it in 2022. The six forced own goals have provided the second most goals for the Pride this season, only behind the Pride's leading scorer Barbra Banda, who scored eight goals this year.







