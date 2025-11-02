San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day

Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC forward Dudinha (right) vs. the Kansas City Current

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (10-8-7, 37 points) fell 2-1 to Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium in the final regular season match of 2025 on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego started strong, opening the scoring in the eighth minute through forward Dudinha, who netted her fifth goal in as many games against the 2025 NWSL Shield winners. The play began with Dudinha cutting through the defense and laying the ball off to Perle Morroni, who slipped a pass back into her path. The Brazilian took a first-time shot that slipped through the legs of Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena to give the Wave the early 1-0 lead.

The Wave held onto the advantage until the 54th minute when the Current earned a free kick at the edge of the box. Kansas City's Debinha stepped up and delivered a curling strike into the back of the net to level the match.

Kansas City would find the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute when Haley Hopkins delivered a perfectly placed ball over the top that found Nichelle Prince who struck it first-time.

Next Match: San Diego will find out its Quarterfinal opponent following Sunday's Decision Day as the league's remaining 12 teams kick off simultaneously at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today.

Notes:

Dudinha scored her fifth goal of the season, marking five goals in five games for the Brazilian international. She joins Dali and Cascarino for the team lead.

There have been 23 total goal contributions this season by the Wave's French internationals Cascarino, Dali, and Perle Moroni.

Kimmi Ascanio, Kenza Dali, Adriana Leon and Hanna Lundkvist are the four Wave FC players to appear in all 26 games this season.

Dali is the sole player to start in all 26 matches for San Diego this season.

Dudinha tied the Club record in today's match for scoring in three straight games alongside Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw. Scoring Summary:

SD - Dudinha (5) 8'

KC - Debinha (8) 54'

KC - Prince (1) (Hopkins, 3) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

KC - Rodriguez (Caution) 23'

SD - Dali (Caution) 28'

KC - Cooper (Caution) 45+2'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D Armstrong, D Wesley, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M Fazer, M Corley (Fusco 89'), F Ascanio (Leon 83'), F Dudinha, F Cascarino (Robbe 89')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Harrison, D McMahon, F Carusa, F Byars

Kansas City Current: GK Lorena, D I. Rodriguez, D Robinson (Ball HT), D Sharples, D Mace, M Hutton, M LaBonta© (R. Rodriguez 89'), M Sentor, F Cooper (Hopkins 65'), F Debinha (Wheeler 88'), F Zaneratto (Prince 46')

Subs not used: GK Ivory, M Feist, F Long, F Pfeiffer

Stats Summary: KC / SD

Shots: 11 / 10

Shots on Target: 3 / 3

Corners: 3 / 4

Fouls: 14 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 2

Saves: 2 / 1

Possession: 38% / 62% 

