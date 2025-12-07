San Diego Wave FC Makes History, Winning the Inaugural North American World Sevens Football Tournament

December 7, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla - San Diego Wave FC captured the inaugural North American edition of the World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., defeating Club Tigres 3-0 in the final to claim a portion of the $5 million prize. The Wave were the only team to go undefeated throughout the competition and secured a shutout in the championship match.

In the final, Adriana Leon recorded a brace, while forward Makenzy Robbe added her fourth goal of the tournament, tied for the second-most by any player in the competition. San Diego's Gia Corley earned the Breakout Player of the Tournament award and goalkeeper DiDi Haračić received the Golden Glove.

San Diego delivered a dominant tournament run, finishing first in the group stage and going undefeated across all matches. The Wave advanced to the championship after a commanding 5-1 semifinal victory over Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. Across the tournament, the Wave scored 15 goals, conceding only three.

The W7F tournament introduced a fast-paced 7v7 play with 15-minute halves on a pitch half the size of a traditional field, utilizing rolling substitutions, quick restarts and W7F's signature "no-draws" format that ensures a decisive result in every match.







