San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced its roster for the Club's participation in the World Sevens Football tournament taking place this weekend December 5-7, in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.

Sound from Kennedy Wesley on World Sevens Football Tournament can be found here. Eighteen of San Diego's rostered players will compete in fast-paced 7v7 action for the chance to win the $5 million prize pool. The tournament matches will feature 15-minute halves on a pitch half the size of a traditional field and include rolling substitutions, quick restarts, and W7F's signature "no-draws" format that ensures a decisive result every time.

Wave FC World Sevens Roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Hillary Beall, DiDi Haračić, Kailen Sheridan

DEFENDERS: Daniela Arias, Hanna Lundkvist, Nya Harrison, Quincy McMahon, Perle Morroni, Kennedy Wesley

MIDFIELDERS: Kimmi Ascanio, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali, Laurina Fazer, Jordan Fusco

FORWARDS: Delphine Cascarino, Dudinha, Adriana Leon, Makenzy Robbe

Defender Kristen McNabb and forward Melanie Barcenas will be in attendance but not dressing for the matches in the tournament.







