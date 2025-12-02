San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament
Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today announced its roster for the Club's participation in the World Sevens Football tournament taking place this weekend December 5-7, in Fort Lauderdale, Fl.
Sound from Kennedy Wesley on World Sevens Football Tournament can be found here. Eighteen of San Diego's rostered players will compete in fast-paced 7v7 action for the chance to win the $5 million prize pool. The tournament matches will feature 15-minute halves on a pitch half the size of a traditional field and include rolling substitutions, quick restarts, and W7F's signature "no-draws" format that ensures a decisive result every time.
Wave FC World Sevens Roster:
GOALKEEPERS: Hillary Beall, DiDi Haračić, Kailen Sheridan
DEFENDERS: Daniela Arias, Hanna Lundkvist, Nya Harrison, Quincy McMahon, Perle Morroni, Kennedy Wesley
MIDFIELDERS: Kimmi Ascanio, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali, Laurina Fazer, Jordan Fusco
FORWARDS: Delphine Cascarino, Dudinha, Adriana Leon, Makenzy Robbe
Defender Kristen McNabb and forward Melanie Barcenas will be in attendance but not dressing for the matches in the tournament.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Portland Thorns Announce End-Of-Season Roster Updates - Portland Thorns FC
- U.S. Soccer Launches Kang Women's Institute to Transform Health and Performance in the Women's Game - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament - San Diego Wave FC
- URFC Signs Defender Miyabi Moriya to Salary Cap-Exempt Contract for 2026 NWSL Season - Utah Royals FC
- URFC Signs Midfielder Madison Hammond Through 2027 - Utah Royals FC
- Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory Leaves Kansas City Current as Free Agent - Kansas City Current
- Racing Signs Goalkeeper Bloomer to New Contract Through 2028 - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Signs 2025 NWSL Shield Winner Hailie Mace - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Roster for World Sevens Football Tournament
- 12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for November, December FIFA International Window
- San Diego Wave FC's Delphine Cascarino and Kenza Dali Named to 2025 NWSL Best XI Second Team
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Match Schedule for World Sevens Football Tournament
- San Diego Wave FC Steps into Fashion with New Crème de la Crème Collection