Esther González, Spain Claim UEFA Women's Nations League Title

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







MADRID - Gotham FC forward Esther González added to her extraordinary 2025 on Tuesday, securing another major honor as Spain won the UEFA Women's Nations League with a 3-0 victory over Germany in Madrid. The title marks her third trophy of the calendar year for club and country.

González played a steady role in Spain's run to the final, scoring four goals in the group stage to help her team finish first and advance to the knockout rounds. The Nations League title follows two earlier trophies this year - the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup and the 2025 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC.

Her club season has been one of consistent production and key moments. González finished the regular season with 13 goals, second in the league behind Temwa Chawinga, and scored the opening goal of a match six times. She added 11 first-half goals, the second-highest total in league history for a single season and one short of Sam Kerr's 2019 record. She also scored in seven of Gotham's nine regular-season wins.

González became just the second player in Gotham FC history to reach double-digit goals in a season, joining Kerr's 2017 campaign. She reached 10 goals in only 13 matches, the fastest pace in club history, and recorded four braces, matching the league's single-season mark. Earlier in the year, she scored seven goals across a four-match span, tying another NWSL record, and became the third player since 2013 to record at least seven goals in her first seven matches of a season.

González's latest trophy caps an exceptional year for the forward, who also earned Golden Boot honors after netting four goals during the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro, in one of the most productive seasons of her career.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.