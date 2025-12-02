NC Courage Provide End-Of-Season Roster Update

Published on December 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today provided an update on the team's roster status headed into the 2025 offseason. Nineteen current players are under contract through at least 2026.

The following players were under contract with the Courage for 2025 and remain under contract in 2026, sorted by position and listed alphabetically:

Goalkeepers (1): Marisa Jordan

Defenders (7): Maycee Bell, Brooklyn Courtnall (LOAN), Natalie Jacobs, Feli Rauch, Sydney Schmidt, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams

Midfielders (7): Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo, Denise O'Sullivan, Oli Peña, Ashley Sanchez, Dani Weatherholt

Forwards (4): Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes, Payton Linnehan, Cortnee Vine

LOAN: Loaded out through December 31

Midfielder Dani Weatherholt, whose previous contract expired after 2025, has signed an extension through 2026, as announced by the club yesterday. Defender Brooklyn Courtnall's loan out to Bay FC expires at the end of the calendar year, making her eligible to rejoin the team next January for 2026 training camp.

Charlotte McLean, whose contract expires at the end of 2025, is on loan with Tampa Bay Sun of the Gainbridge Super League in the United States, while Victoria Pickett, whose contract is also set to expire, is on loan with AFC Toronto of the Northern Super League in Canada.

The other players with expiring contracts at the end of the calendar year include Katie Cappelletti, Kaleigh Kurtz, Tyler Lussi, Heather MacNab, Casey Murphy, Brianna Pinto, Meredith Speck, and Olivia Wingate.

