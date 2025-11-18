San Diego Wave FC Announces Match Schedule for World Sevens Football Tournament
Published on November 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - World Sevens Football (W7F) announced today the match schedule for its North American tournament taking place December 5-7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
San Diego will open the tournament against Deportivo Cali on Friday, Dec. 5 at 3:00 p.m. PT. The Wave then return to action on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a two-match slate, facing Club América at 11:30 a.m. PT before closing out group play against Nacional de Football at 3:30 p.m. PT.
The final day of competition, Sunday, Dec. 7, will feature both semifinal matches beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT, followed by the third-place match at 12:00 p.m. PT and the W7F Final at 1:30 p.m. PT.
The tournament will showcase fast-paced 7v7 action with a $5 million prize pool, featuring 15-minute halves on a pitch half the size of a traditional field. Matches will include rolling substitutions, quick restarts, and W7F's signature "no-draws" format that ensures a decisive result every time.
Fans in the U.S. can watch all matches on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max, while global audiences can stream live and free on DAZN.
