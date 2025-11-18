San Diego Wave FC Announces Match Schedule for World Sevens Football Tournament

SAN DIEGO - World Sevens Football (W7F) announced today the match schedule for its North American tournament taking place December 5-7, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

San Diego will open the tournament against Deportivo Cali on Friday, Dec. 5 at 3:00 p.m. PT. The Wave then return to action on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a two-match slate, facing Club América at 11:30 a.m. PT before closing out group play against Nacional de Football at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The final day of competition, Sunday, Dec. 7, will feature both semifinal matches beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT, followed by the third-place match at 12:00 p.m. PT and the W7F Final at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The tournament will showcase fast-paced 7v7 action with a $5 million prize pool, featuring 15-minute halves on a pitch half the size of a traditional field. Matches will include rolling substitutions, quick restarts, and W7F's signature "no-draws" format that ensures a decisive result every time.

Fans in the U.S. can watch all matches on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max, while global audiences can stream live and free on DAZN.







