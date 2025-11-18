Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash Launch Diesel's Kids Club

Published on November 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash today announced the launch of the exciting **Diesel's Kids Club**, a program designed for fans ages 2-12 years old. Alongside mascot Diesel, this engaging club will offer young fans a variety of fun, special and meaningful opportunities to engage with Houston's two professional soccer teams.

Starting now, parents can sign their children up via the Club's new official ticketing partner Tixr to receive premium items, access to exclusive experiences, special offers and more. Kids interested in the Dynamo club can sign up HERE, while those interested in the Dash club can sign up HERE.

Each Kids Club membership will include:

Diesel's Kids Club Kit, including a Diesel bag, water bottle, sunglasses, bracelet and school folder

An official member certificate

Birthday message during member's birth month

One-time Team Shop discount (coupon included for in-store use only)

One (1) kid's ticket to a 2026 Dynamo or Dash match

Additional special experiences

Diesel's Kids Club members will also have the option to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate to accompany their complimentary Kid's ticket and will be able to select their seats from the stadium chart in select selections. A link will be included in the ticket redemption email.

Kids Club Kits can be picked up in one of three ways:

At Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff Event, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. CT

On matchdays on the EaDo Patio, located outside of the Regions Bank Club at Shell Energy Stadium

At HDFC HQ (413 Bastrop Street, Houston, TX 77003) on select dates throughout December

Fans also have the option to add shipping for an additional cost. However, to ensure fans have their kit in time for the holidays, they are encouraged to select a pickup option, as the Club cannot guarantee shipped items will arrive in time.

Parents/guardians of Diesel's Kids Club members will be sent an email with instructions and a link to redeem their complimentary child's ticket once single match tickets go on sale for 2026.

Once the season starts, fans can also sign up for the program on matchdays on the EaDo Patio, located outside of the Regions Bank Club at Shell Energy Stadium.

Additional information regarding Diesel's Kids Club is available HERE. Any questions about the program can be directed to DieselsKidsClub@houstondynamo.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.