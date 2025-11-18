Angel City Football Club and Midfielder Hina Sugita Agree to Contract Extension Through 2029

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club extended Japanese international midfielder Hina Sugita's contract until the end of the 2029 season. This is a three-year extension on her previous contract, which was due to end after the 2026 season.

Since signing with ACFC on September 30th via a trade from the Portland Thorns, Sugita started in the club's final four matches of the regular season, playing 90 minutes in each.

"I've always tried to give my very best to soccer, and I'm so happy to have found a team that gives me the feeling that there is so much more to come," said Sugita. "I am so grateful to all my teammates at Angel City who bring so much joy and excitement to every match. I will keep working hard every day to give back to my fans and supporters, and help Angel City to reach new heights."

"We are thrilled to share that Hina has signed a long term contract with Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Hina is a world class talent and exactly the caliber of player and person we want at our club. She has fit in immediately from the moment she arrived and we know that she will continue to contribute to our goals of competing for trophies."

Sugita entered the NWSL in 2022 with the Thorns, helping the club capture the 2022 NWSL Championship in her debut season. Over her three years in Portland, she recorded 13 goals and 14 assists, ranking sixth in club history for assists. Her NWSL career totals, both with Portland and ACFC, now include 86 appearances, 75 starts, and 6,624 minutes played.

Before arriving in the NWSL, Sugita starred with INAC Kobe Leonessa in Japan, helping the team secure back-to-back JFA Empress Cups (2015, 2016) and earning JFA Best Young Player honors in 2016.

Sugita has been a presence with the Japanese Women's National Team for many years, earning 51 international caps and representing Japan at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023 and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo).







