Angel City Football Club Rookie Riley Tiernan Announced as 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year Nominee

Published on November 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) forward Riley Tiernan has been nominated for the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year after a debut season that began as a trial and quickly turned into one of the most impactful rookie performances in the league this year. Fans can vote HERE through Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.

Tiernan joined Angel City FC ahead of the 2025 season as a non-roster invitee, earning a full contract after a strong preseason performance, including scoring a goal at the Coachella Valley Invitational in February.

She went on to impressively appear in all 26 league matches, with 26 starts, 8 goals, one assist, and 2,206 minutes played in her first professional season.

Her first NWSL goal came on March 30 at home against Seattle Reign FC, a strike that secured Angel City's first win of the 2025 season (2-1). From there, Tiernan became one of the league's most consistent attackers by leading all NWSL rookies in scoring. Tiernan's eight goals rank second among NWSL rookies in league history and set a new Angel City single-season scoring record.

Tiernan's breakout season has also earned her multiple league honors, including being named NWSL Rookie of the Month in back-to-back months (May and June) and selection to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for her May performance.

The 2025 NWSL Awards are set for Wednesday, November 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.